TOKYO, April 16 Japanese stocks edged up on
Thursday, as buying in oil and mining shares reversed early
losses, offsetting profit-taking in recent gainers such as food
stocks, while Sharp Corp surged on restructuring hopes.
The Nikkei 225 ended 0.1 percent higher at 19,885.77
after trading in negative territory earlier.
The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,599.42, with
2.54 billion shares changing hands, the highest level since
March 27.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
14,498.14.
Rising oil prices lifted oil and mining stocks, with Inpex
Corp soaring 5.4 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration gaining 3.8 percent.
Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on
Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent the previous
session and analysts said more price rises were likely despite
market oversupply.
Sharp surged 4.5 percent after a source said it and its main
banks are to meet on Thursday to a $1.7 billion rescue for the
loss-making electronics firm.
