* Nikkei had been nearly flat the past four days
* AMD's dismal earnings hit chip-related stocks
* McDonald's falls to over 7-week low
* BOJ bought 36.5 bln yen of ETFs on Thurs
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Friday morning after weaker-than-expected U.S.
housing data soured the mood, while investors awaited Japanese
corporate earnings starting next week.
Also dampening sentiment was weakness in Europe shares and
concern about Greece's financial woes.
At mid-morning, the Nikkei was down 0.5 percent to
19,780.69.
The Nikkei traded above the psychological mark of 20,000
last Friday for the first time since April 2000, but the first
four days of this week the index barely changed.
With the full-year earning season just around the corner,
investors await full-year forecasts for the year ending March
2016, which analysts said they expect to be conservative, as
usual.
Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities,
said that while his brokerage expects a 15 percent rise in
pretax profits, companies will likely forecast a 0-5 percent
rise.
"Even though investors expect companies to post big profits
at the end of the financial year, the Nikkei's moves may be
contained in a small range after companies' modest guidance,"
Kubota said.
On Friday, chip-related stocks underperformed after U.S.
chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a
bigger-than-expected adjusted loss for the first quarter.
Advantest Corp tumbled 4.5 percent and Tokyo
Electron shed 3.2 percent.
McDonald's Holdings Co, the Japanese unit of
McDonald's Corp, fell 1.8 percent to a more than
seven-week low after it forecast deeper losses this year and
said it would renovate 2,000 stores while closing
underperforming outlets.
Mining shares languished, with Inpex Corp dropping
2.1 percent after oil prices fell, ending a run of rallies
earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output surged in
March.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp rising
1.1 percent, Nissan Motor Co dropping 0.2 percent and
Panasonic Corp falling 0.8 percent.
Meantime, central bank data showed that it bought 36.5
billion yen worth of exchange traded funds (ETF) on Thursday.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,596.39
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
14,474.08.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)