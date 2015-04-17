TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data soured the mood, and investors awaited Japanese corporate results coming out from next week. The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent lower to 19,652.88, the lowest closing level since April 7. For the week, the index fell 1.3 percent. The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,588.69, with 2.68 billion shares changing hands, the highest since March 13. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.7 percent to 14,404.14. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)