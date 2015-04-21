BRIEF-New Flyer posts Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
TOKYO, Apr 21Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday as hopes for strong corporate earnings, buoyed by major automakers and electronics manufacturers. The Nikkei benchmark closed up 1.4 percent at 19,909.09 points, while the broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to close at a seven-year high of 1,608.88. Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, gained 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, while Panasonic Corp gained 3.7 percent. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.7 percent to 14,598.00. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
March 23 Gold prices on Thursday held below a 3-week peak hit in the prior session, as the dollar recovered from seven-week lows and markets looked to see if U.S. President Donald Trump could push through a healthcare bill. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,245.80 per ounce by 0048 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest since Feb. 28 at $1,251.26. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,246. * The dollar index