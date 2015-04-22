TOKYO, April 22 Japan's Nikkei rose to a fresh 15-year high on Wednesday as foreign investors were seen buying financials and other large cap shares, believing them to be undervalued. The Nikkei share average ended 1.1 percent higher at 20,133.90, its highest closing level since April 2000. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,621.79, the highest closing level since November 2007. A total of 2.795 billion shares changed hands, the highest since March 13. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 14,708.97. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)