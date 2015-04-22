BRIEF-Intrepid Potash says Chief Accounting Officer Brian Frantz to resign
* Reg - Intrepid Potash announces change of chief accounting officer
TOKYO, April 22 Japan's Nikkei rose to a fresh 15-year high on Wednesday as foreign investors were seen buying financials and other large cap shares, believing them to be undervalued. The Nikkei share average ended 1.1 percent higher at 20,133.90, its highest closing level since April 2000. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,621.79, the highest closing level since November 2007. A total of 2.795 billion shares changed hands, the highest since March 13. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 14,708.97. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* McDermott International Inc - CEO David Dickson's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o09QTS) Further company coverage: