* Fanuc rises sharply, lends strong support to Nikkei
* Tokyo Electron tumbles after M&A deal scrapped
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Tuesday morning on hopes of better shareholder returns
after Fanuc Corp doubled its dividend payout ratio at
its earnings release.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 6.6 percent to a record
high after saying that it planned to pay around 60 percent of
consolidated net income as dividend to shareholders, compared
with its previous target of 30 percent.
The stock was the second most traded stock by turnover, and
it contributed to a hefty 63 points to the Nikkei index.
The Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent to 20,116.90 in
mid-morning trade.
Japanese stocks have risen 15 percent this year, driven by
expectations of higher shareholder returns, hopes for economic
recovery and expectations of stronger profits for this fiscal
year.
"Heading into another peak earnings week, investors have
focused on companies' efforts to raise shareholder returns,"
said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"Earnings itself is important, but investors are strongly
interested in what companies are doing to make shareholders
happy."
Bucking the strong market, Tokyo Electron Ltd
plunged 15 percent to a six-month low and was the most traded
stock by turnover after U.S. regulatory opposition forced the
scrapping of its planned takeover by Applied Materials Inc
.
Nomura Securities cut Tokyo Electron's rating to 'reduce'
from 'neutral,' saying that the company's stock price had been
rising on such expectations as its business would be streamlined
after a merger with Applied Materials.
Komatsu Ltd tumbled 5.8 percent to a more than
three-week low after the company said it expects an 8.7 percent
fall in its operating profit to 221.0 billion yen for this
fiscal year through March 2016. It was lower than 270.2 billion
yen forecast by 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Exporters were higher, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 1.6 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 1.4
percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,627.91 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.6 percent
to 14,776.21.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)