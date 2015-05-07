* Nikkei downside seen below 18,500, analysts
* Renesas soars on report of first-ever net profit
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a one-month low on Thursday as a worldwide drop in government
bond prices spread unease to Japanese stocks during this week's
national holidays, compounded by a sell-off on Wall Street.
The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.3 percent to 19,288.15 in
mid-morning trade after falling to as low as 19,271.46, the
lowest level since April 6. Markets were closed in Japan from
Monday to Wednesday for the Golden Week holidays.
In the U.S., stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of high valuations, adding to
anxiety about future interest rates and a global bond rout.
"Hedge funds are unwinding their positions and selling
Japanese shares which outperformed most of the global markets,"
said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, adding that the Nikkei may fall
below 18,500 in a month or so depending on foreign investors'
positions.
Weak U.S. indicators also added to uncertainty over when the
first rate hike by the Fed could take place. Figures published
on Wednesday showed tepid private job gains and a second
straight quarterly decline in productivity.
Exporters were weaker, with Toyota Motor Corp and
Honda Motor Co both dropping 1.0 percent and Sony Corp
declining 2.4 percent.
Benesse Holdings Inc tumbled 19 pct to 3,010 yen,
the lowest since Nov 2004 after it reported a net loss of 10.7
billion yen for the year ended March, hit by a special loss
related to the aftermath of a big data theft by a former
employee.
Bucking the weakness, Renesas Electronics Corp
soared as much as 6.6 percent after the Nikkei business daily
reported that it is expected to report a net profit of more than
80 billion yen for the year ended March 31, the first profit
since its inception five years ago.
The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,676.31
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.6 percent to
14,279.13.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)