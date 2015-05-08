TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as a global bond sell-off paused, while Nintendo Co soared after forecasting strong profits for this fiscal year. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.5 percent higher at 19,379.19, recovering from a one-month low hit the previous day. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,587.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,357.66. Nintendo jumped 7.2 percent after forecasting its operating profit would double to 50 billion yen ($416.9 million) in the fiscal year through March 2016. Investors are now focused on U.S. jobs data to be released later in the day. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)