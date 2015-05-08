BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as a global bond sell-off paused, while Nintendo Co soared after forecasting strong profits for this fiscal year. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.5 percent higher at 19,379.19, recovering from a one-month low hit the previous day. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,587.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,357.66. Nintendo jumped 7.2 percent after forecasting its operating profit would double to 50 billion yen ($416.9 million) in the fiscal year through March 2016. Investors are now focused on U.S. jobs data to be released later in the day. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, March 23 Britain's markets watchdog has resumed its investigation into payments made by Barclays in the course of a 2008 emergency fundraising, after reviewing new evidence that could see it reconsider a 50 million-pound ($62 million) fine imposed in 2013.