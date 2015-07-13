TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as yet another strong rebound in Chinese shares soothed investor sentiment and as oil's fall boosted airliners and other energy users, though uncertainty on Greece's fate in the euro zone capped gains. The Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 20,089.77, while the broader Topix jumped 1.9 percent to 1,613.51, led by gains in airline companies, electricity and gas firms and land transport companies, which include truck companies. Turnover fell more than 10 percent below the average after heavy trading in the last three sessions, as investors were cautiously awaiting the outcome of the ongoing euro zone summit. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)