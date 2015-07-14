BRIEF-Chengdu Eoptolink to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA
* Says it plans to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA Inc
TOKYO, July 14 Japanese share prices rose on Tuesday in line with most of those elsewhere after Greece and its euro zone creditors agreed on a cash-for-reform deal, removing an immediate risk of a messy break-up of the currency union. The Nikkei share average, which advanced for a third straight day, rose 1.5 percent to 20,385.33, its highest close in a week and a half. The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 1,638.71. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it plans to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA Inc
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for bankruptcy on March 31, people briefed on the matter said on Friday.