TOKYO, July 14 Japanese share prices rose on Tuesday in line with most of those elsewhere after Greece and its euro zone creditors agreed on a cash-for-reform deal, removing an immediate risk of a messy break-up of the currency union. The Nikkei share average, which advanced for a third straight day, rose 1.5 percent to 20,385.33, its highest close in a week and a half. The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 1,638.71. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)