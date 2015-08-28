TOKYO Aug 28 Japanese stocks extended a rally
on Friday as investors took heart from strong U.S. economic data
and further gains on Wall Street, with strength in Chinese
markets further helping to calm frayed nerves.
The Nikkei share average rose 3 percent to
19,136.32. The benchmark index climbed above its 200-day moving
average for the first time in five days but failed to erase all
the losses incurred on Monday and Tuesday, ending the week down
1.5 percent.
The broader Topix gained 3.3 percent to close at
1,549.80, ending the week down by 1.5 percent.
Soaring oil and commodities prices drove up shares in
energy, heavy machinery, steel and other metals. Mitsubishi
Corp. gained 6.2 percent and Nippon Steel and Sumitomo
Metal climbed 7.6 percent while Toho Zinc
gained 7.1 percent.
Shares in Japan's major exporters benefitted from a
weakening yen, with Toyota Motor Corp. climbing 4.6
percent, Bridgestone gaining 4.0 and Panasonic
rising 4.2 percent.
