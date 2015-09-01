By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, Sept 1
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese stocks crumbled on
Tuesday, extending the previous day's losses after surveys
showed China's factory sector shrank for the sixth straight
month in August while investors remained on edge ahead of key
U.S. data due throughout the week.
Sentiment was also hurt by capital expenditures data that
showed slowing investment in plants and equipment by Japanese
companies.
The Nikkei share average closed 3.8 percent lower at
18,165.69, heading towards a six-month low of 17,714.30 hit last
week.
"The market remains almost shell-shocked after the
volatility we've seen recently and having events on the horizon
that could produce further volatility has people a bit on edge,"
said Stefan Worrall, cash equities manager at Credit Suisse.
"China continues to be a source of some concern and Japan's
capex data was also a bit deflating, but more so for
policymakers than anyone else. The immediate focus for investors
is policy response in the U.S."
Market players said investors are counting on Friday's
release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data to signal whether or not
the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in September.
Speculation over the timing of an expected rate hike has
seesawed, but market participants said strong payrolls data on
Friday would likely rekindle expectations around a September
hike.
Investors dumped Toshiba Corp after the company
further delayed release of its earnings for the year ending
March, saying it had found new accounting irregularities. The
stock fell 5.3 percent.
Pharmaceuticals, one of the best performing
sectors so far this year, dropped 5.4 percent, becoming the
worst performing sector in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33
industry subindex.
Takeda Pharmaceutical fell 4.4 percent while
Astellas Pharma dropped 5.8 percent and Eisai
fell 7.5 percent.
Food companies, a sector favoured by investors,
sank 4.5 percent, with Japan Tobacco falling 4.1
percent and Meiji Holdings shedding 6.2 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 3.8 percent to 1,478.11.
Morgan Stanley affirmed its Topix target price at 1,740 and
recommended investors raise weightings for Japan to buy back
into the current weakness, which the house sees as overdone.
Only 47 shares gained while 1,837 shares declined on
the TSE's main board.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 4 percent to
13,267.48.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)