* Nikkei may hover 17,500 until next FOMC - analysts
* Toshiba turns positive after it releases earnings
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese stocks bounced from
seven-month lows on Monday in choppy trade, helped by gains in
the Chinese market after regulators sought to calm sentiment.
Trading, however, remained cautious as a mixed U.S. jobs
report did little to offer clarity on when the Federal Reserve
would begin raising interest rates.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 17,855.90 in
midmorning trade after falling as low as 17,478.72 earlier, the
lowest since Feb. 5. A breach below 17,450.77 would wipe off its
year-to-date gains.
The gains tracked Chinese markets, which resumed trading
after an extended break and rose at the open following remarks
by regulators to calm sentiment.
"The jobs report itself was good. The U.S. economy is
recovering, and it should be good for the Japanese economy if we
didn't have worries about China," said Yoshihiro Okumura, an
analyst at Chibagin Asset Management.
But he said that the market, which in recent weeks has been
hit by worries of a hard landing in China, may stay sluggish
ahead of the Fed's Sept 16 and 17 policy meeting, he said.
"Investors will likely remain wary until the rate hike
happens," Okumura said, adding that the Nikkei may hover around
17,500-levels until the next FOMC.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month, fewer than
the 220,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected. But
the unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent, its lowest in more
than seven years, and wages accelerated.
Automakers with exposure to the United States rallied.
Honda Motor Corp rose 1.1 percent and Fuji Heavy
Industries added 1.4 percent.
Outperforming the market was Toshiba Corp, which
reversed early losses and rose 1.5 percent after the company
released its earnings for the last fiscal year, easing fears
that the stock would be put under the watch list if it missed
the deadline to release its earnings again.
"It's a relief that the company avoided the worst-case
scenario to go under the watch list, so some day traders are
seen covering their short positions," said Mitsushige Akino,
chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
Domestic demand-related stocks were sold. Real estate
companies Mitsubishi Estate Co dropped 1.6 percent and
Mitsui Fudosan Co fell 2.0 percent. Financials were
lower, with Nomura Holdings falling 2.2 percent,
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shedding 1.4 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group tumbling 2.9 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,441.58
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.2 percent to
12,944.31.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)