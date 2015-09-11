(Removes extraneous word from eighth paragraph)
* Futures and options settlement boosts liquidity
* Nikkei up 2.4 pct on week, poised to end 4-week losing
streak
* Market may stay volatile ahead of Fed meeting - analysts
* Foreigners' 4-week net selling binge likely paused -
analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
in choppy trade on Friday morning as investors remained focused
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.
The Nikkei average dropped 0.5 percent to 18,199.98
in midmorning trade after traversing positive and negative
territory. The index has risen 2.4 percent for the week, on
track to snap a four-week losing streak.
This week saw extreme volatility in the market due to
short-covering after investors accumulated massive short
positions. Investors still remain on edge on worries about a
slowdown in Chinese growth and its impact on the global economy,
traders said.
Investors have also been nervous about next week's Fed
meeting and whether it will decide to raise interest rates.
"We could still see volatile trading next week on
speculation about the Fed rate hike," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Miura said that investors are likely to continue unwinding
their positions.
"Even if stocks jump, we don't know if and how long the
rally will last so it's safe to reduce positions in an
environment like this," Miura said.
Morning trade was choppy after futures and options
settlements loaded up liquidity.
Japan's Nikkei 225 futures and options contracts expiring in
September settled at the price of 18,119.49 on Friday, traders
said.
During the first week of September, foreigners were net
sellers of Japanese cash stocks for the fourth consecutive week,
but the net selling value dropped to 481.7 billion yen, Japan
Exchange Group data showed, down from 707 billion yen in the
previous week.
"The 'selling binge' by foreigners has likely paused for the
time being," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "Before the big
event, most investors are on the sidelines."
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 1.6 percent and Honda Motor Co declining 1.1
percent.
Domestic-demand related stocks such as banks, realtors and
food processors outperformed, with Mizuho Financial Group
rising 0.6 percent, Mitsui Fudosan Co gaining
1.3 percent and Kikkoman Corp jumping 2.7 percent.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday he
strongly expects Chinese authorities to take steps to achieve
stable and moderate economic growth.
He also said it is important to strengthen Japan's domestic
demand to offset the risks posed by overseas developments.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,475.79
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
13,249.84.