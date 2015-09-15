* Yonekyu jumps after report of a merger with Itoham
* Toshiba stumbles after reporting a quarterly loss, put
under watch list
* Market awaits BOJ outcome
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday
morning as food processing firms rallied on a report of a
merger, while most investors were fairly relaxed ahead of the
outcome of the Bank Of Japan's two-day policy meeting.
Food stocks rose 1.5 percent and were the top
performer on the board.
The gains were sparked by second-largest meat processor
Itoham Foods Inc jumping 4.6 percent after the Nikkei
reported that it and seventh-ranked Yonekyu Corp are
planning a merger in what would be the biggest vendor of ham and
sausage in the country. Yonekyu rocketed 12 percent.
Expectations of more consolidation in the food industry
lifted other food processors such as fishery product makers
Nippon Suisan Kaisha and Toyo Suisan Kaisha,
which soared 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.
Bucking the strength, Toshiba Corp stumbled 6.9
percent after it reported a quarterly loss. The Tokyo Stock
Exchange also placed the stock on a watch list for faulty
internal management and fined the firm 91.2 million yen for
betraying investors' trust.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 18,182.88 in
midmorning trade after falling 1.6 percent on the previous day.
Investors were also looking ahead to the BOJ policy's
meeting, which is widely expected to maintain the current pace
of monetary easing, even as poor data challenges its presumption
that economic recovery will boost inflation to its 2 percent
target next year.
"We don't think there will be easing, but investors are
cautious because it's Kuroda. He gave the market a big surprise
last year when the market was not expecting easing," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities, referring to a
surprise monetary easing by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda last
October.
Takahashi also said that investors remain cautious ahead of
the conclusion of a crucial policy meeting by the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Thursday.
Exporters were stronger, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 3.2 percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 2.8 percent
and Panasonic Corp rallying 4.8 percent.
The broader Topix added 1.2 percent to 1,479.75 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to
13,278.05.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)