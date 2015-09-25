(corrects trader's name in paragraph 10)
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese stocks slipped on Friday
morning after weak inflation data and lingering worries over
slowing growth in China soured the mood.
Firms exposed to China took a hit, with faltering global
demand highlighted by the Japanese government cutting its
economic assessment, citing external risks posed by China and an
upcoming U.S. interest rate hike.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.1 percent in morning
trade to 17,560.79 at the break. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was
closed through Wednesday due to national holidays.
Morning losses in Chinese markets also weighed on Tokyo
markets, dragging down China-linked shares.
Factory automation giant Fanuc Corp, which supplies
many Chinese factories with assembly-line robotics, fell 4
percent. Kawasaki heavy Industries lost 3.2 percent.
Sharp lost as much as 10 percent, hitting its
lowest level since 1975, after the Nikkei business daily
reported the electronics maker would extend its operating loss
to 30 billion yen ($249.94 million) for the April-September
fiscal half.
Market players were unsure on whether further Bank of Japan
stimulus might follow on the heels of the weak inflation data,
which showed consumer prices fell for the first time since the
BOJ launched massive stimulus more than 2 years ago.
ID:nL4N11U5EQ]
Some saw Prime Minister Abe's Thursday speech as a shift
away from concrete, market-focused policies and toward domestic
social issues ahead of next July's election. (ID:nT9N10I02Q)
Market participants also remained focused on the potential
impact for Japanese companies of Volkwagen's admission that it
rigged emissions tests in its diesel-powered vehicles.
"It's not yet clear whether Japanese automakers will benefit
from the tighter emissions standards likely to come out of this
ordeal or whether there will be downside risks due to higher
costs," said Stefan Worrall, cash equities manager at Credit
Suisse.
The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,428.49
in morning trade and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose
0.1 percent to 12,807.74.
($1 = 120.0300 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)