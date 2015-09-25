TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese stocks bounced back from
two-week low hit earlier in the day as investors bought real
estate companies and financial shares on renewed hopes that the
Bank of Japan might ease its policy as soon as next month.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda met Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday after data showed Japan's core
consumer prices marked the first annual drop since the BOJ
deployed its massive stimulus programme more than two years ago.
Although Kuroda said received no particular requests on
monetary policy, the news of their first meeting since June
sparked speculation about easing.
The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 17,880.51 after
having dropped to a two-week low of 17,483.69 earlier in the
day. It was still down 1.1 percent on the week.
The Topix rose 1.9 percent to 1,453.81, with
turnover hitting the highest level in two weeks and about 10
percent above the average.
Real estate shares rose 4.6 percent, with Mitsui
Fudosan rising 6.3 percent. Banks rose 3.6 percent,
with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust rising 5.0 percent.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's REIT index rose 4.0
percent to a one-month high.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)