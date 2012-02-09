TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average
pulled back from a three-month high on Thursday after China's
inflation rate accelerated faster than market expectations and
uncertainty remained over Greek bailout talks, though it still
held above the 9,000 mark.
Losses were limited, and a trader at a U.S. bank said hedge
funds were buying blue-chip stocks.
The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent lower at 9,002.24,
while the broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to
784.49.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Editing by
Michael Watson)