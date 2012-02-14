* Nikkei up 0.6 pct to end at its 200-day average
* BOJ eases policy by expanding asset-buying programme
* Exporters, real estate stocks benefit
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Tuesday to end at its 200-day moving average after the
Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its
asset-buying programme to help the economy mired in deflation
and hurt by a strong yen.
The Japanese currency weakened against the dollar following
the BOJ's announcement that it would add 10 trillion yen ($130
billion) to its asset buying and lending scheme, under which it
buys government and private debt and lends cheap funds against
various types of collateral, to 65 trillion yen.
Exporters climbed, with Toyota Motor Corp up 1.8
percent, Canon Inc adding 1.5 percent and TDK Corp
climbing 2 percent.
Real estate stocks were also in demand, with Sumitomo
Reality & Development Co Ltd, Tokyu Land Corp
and Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd up between 3.6 and 5.1
percent.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to
9,052.07, a fresh three-month closing high.
The Nikkei volatility index shed 7.4 percent,
indicating improving risk appetite among investors. The lower
the volatility, the higher the risk appetite.
"If we were in a much more bearish global environment, (the
BOJ move) would have been taken as inadequate," a dealer at a
foreign brokerage said.
"But what you can get in this situation is that if it
supports a market that wants to rally anyway, then it can
actually be seen as important."
The benchmark Nikkei is up 7 percent so far this year as a
brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489
billion euros ($646 billion) of three-year loans by the European
Central Bank to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing
Japanese corporate earnings.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 786.80 on
Tuesday.
Others were also sceptical about the strength of the
market's reaction.
"Cash volume is not massive today. I don't know how much
conviction is at the back of this move," said another dealer at
a foreign bank.
Nearly 2.2 billion shares changed hands, up from the
previous session's two-week low of 2.05 billion shares but down
from last week's average of 2.37 billion.
Domestic investors have been cashing in recent gains.
Equity mutual funds based in Japan suffered net outflows for
a fourth straight month in January, the longest such spell in 15
years, though a recovery in global share prices pushed up asset
value by nearly 3 percent.
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings dropped 1.3 percent
on Tuesday after it forecast a net loss of 145 billion yen ($1.9
billion) for the year to March, compared with a previous
estimate of a 6 billion yen net profit.
The non-life insurer said it now expects 236 billion yen in
payouts.
Peer NKSJ Holdings Inc lost 1.2 percent and Tokio
Marine Holdings Inc slipped 0.3 percent.
($1 = 77.4100 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)