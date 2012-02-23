* Nikkei adds 0.4 to finish just below 9,600
* Elpida jumps after GS, C.Suisse lift stakes
* Mazda sheds 6.8 pct on 162 bln yen share offering plans
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Thursday to end just below 9,600, underpinned by a
softer yen which boosted risk appetite, as it headed towards its
best February performance in two decades.
Buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European
Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion
euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan, the Nikkei
has gained 9 percent this month and 13.5 percent this year.
Market participants said as the rally had been mainly
propelled by foreign investors there was still room for the
Nikkei to move higher if others jumped in.
"As long as there are people who continue to be sceptical,
there is potential for more fuel for those guys to be squeezed
higher or forced to participate in this rally," a trader at a
foreign brokerage said.
"It certainly is showing surprising relatively unprecedented
resilience in recent memory."
The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 9,595.57 after
breaking resistance to end above 9,500 in the previous session
for the first time since early August. If the Nikkei were to
finish the month with the current gains, it would be the best
February performance since 1991.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the
eighth straight week through Feb 18, its largest net buying
since the first week of July.
Jun Yunoki, equity strategy analyst at Nomura Securities,
said individual investors to step into the market
"Investors who shed stocks in autos, traders, shippers,
banks and financials are looking to return to market to buy back
(these shares)," he said.
Among big movers, Elpida Memory Inc jumped 12.6
percent after regulatory filings the previous day showed five
Goldman Sachs companies and six Credit Suisse
firms had lifted their collective stakes in the Japanese
chipmaker.
Goldman Sachs said the increase was for stock lending to
clients. Some of the Credit Suisse units said they had lifted
their holding for proprietary trading while others said the
increase was for stock lending.
Short-selling of Elpida shares has become more difficult as
nearly 88 percent of the stock that is available to be borrowed
was already out on loan as of Feb 21, according to securities
lending research firm Data Explorers.
Data Explorers numbers show short-selling in Elpida
increased to 20.95 percent of outstanding shares, up from 18.08
percent on Feb 1.
MAZDA, KDDI FALL
Mazda Motor Corp sank 6.8 percent to a two-week low
after announcing a bigger-than-expected share offering of 162.8
billion yen ($2 billion), which would cause a 69 percent
dilution in holdings for existing shareholders.
Shares of the automaker have tumbled more than 15 percent so
far this week.
The earnings outlook for the Topix's transport equipment
sector, home to Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan
Motor Co, had improved, however.
The sector's earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus
downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- was flat this
month, recovering from minus 6.2 percent in January and minus
12.4 percent in December, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.
That compared with minus 6.6 percent for the broader Topix
, down from minus 4.8 percent in January.
The Topix gained 0.5 percent to 829.35 on Thursday.
Nearly 2.54 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
up from 2.44 billion the previous session.
KDDI Corp lost 2.1 percent and Nippon Telegraph and
telephone Corp dropped 1.1 percent after Nomrua
downgraded both telecom firms to "neutral" from "buy".
The brokerage kept its "buy" rating on Softbank Corp
, which gained 0.7 percent.
