* Nikkei tops 10,000 for first time in 7 months at one point
* Exporters ride on coat-tails of weaker yen
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei average
topped 10,000 for the first time in seven months on
Friday, buoyed by signs that Greece had avoid a messy default
and by a weaker yen, which would help struggling Japanese
exporters.
The benchmark index closed up 1.7 percent at 9,929.74 after
trading as high as 10,007.62. It trimmed gains after some
investors pocketed gains ahead of the U.S. February jobs data.
Trading volume spiked to a one-year high, with 2.65 billion
shares changing hands due to settlement of March
futures and options in a closely watch major "SQ" special
quotation.
The Osaka Securities Exchange said after the close that
Nikkei futures were settled at 9,946.46.
"The SQ is part of what we are seeing but also the beta
rally continues in Japan," a trader at a foreign brokerage said.
"We are still finding people who are underweight. They missed
the Japan rally, so in a sense they are playing catch-up."
The slow Stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, gave
a bullish signal, indicating the Nikkei could trend higher,
while another technical indicator, the moving average
convergence-divergence, also looked set to turn
bullish .
The yen, which slipped to a 9-1/2-month low against the
dollar, boosted stocks in export-oriented firms. Sony Corp
rose 4.3 percent, Toyota Motor Corp added 2.7
percent, Honda Motor Co gained 2.8 percent and Mazda
Motor Corp advanced 4.7 percent.
Steelmakers were also in demand on Friday, with the iron &
steel subindex up 3.7 percent.
The iron & steel sector has risen 18.4 percent this year,
versus a 28.7 percent rise for the transport equipment subindex,
, home to Toyota and Nissan Motor Co, and a
56 percent surge for the securities subindex.
The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to 848.71.
Greece said after the Japanese market closed that 85.8
percent of private creditors had accepted its bond swap offer,
which is key to securing an international bailout to avoid a
disorderly default.
PULLBACK EXPECTED
Strategists expected the Nikkei to pull back in the next
couple of months, due to political uncertainty in Europe.
"After (reaching 10,000) the Nikkei will be corrected in
March or April," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC
Nikko Securities, citing elections in Greece and France during
that period.
"The upside of the equities should be limited," he said, but
added the Nikkei would not fall below 9,000 in the correction.
Shoichiro Yamauchi, technical analyst at Nomura, also
expected the market to fall in the short-term, although he said
the Nikkei may reach its short-term target of 10,500 in April.
"The advance/decline ratio shows the market is still
overheated," he said.
The benchmark Nikkei has risen more than 17 percent this
year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that
have sent investors back into risk assets.
The yen, on the other hand, has lost more than 6
percent against the greenback this year.
Stock valuations on the Nikkei at Thursday's close imply a
0.9 percent five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) for the index as a whole, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.
That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be 0.9 percent every year over that five-year period, on a
compound basis. It was minus 0.8 percent eight weeks ago.
Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 3.7 percent.
Investors will shift their focus to the U.S. February
non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast 210,000 jobs were created in the United States
in February compared with 243,000 new jobs in January, while the
unemployment rate is seen at 8.3 percent, unchanged from the
January rate.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Miral Fahmy)