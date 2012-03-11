TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share
average is expected to try to sustain a break above 10,000 on
Monday, with technical factors pointing higher and fundamentals
underpinned by another robust U.S. jobs report that pointed to s
strengthening U.S. economic recovery.
Friday's non-farm payrolls data also lifted the dollar to
82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months, which should
make stocks of Japanese exporters more appealing to investors.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,900 and
10,050, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:>
closed at 9,950 on Friday, up 110 points or 1.1 percent from the
Osaka close of 9,840.
"The dollar strengthens against major currencies, especially
against the yen," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex
Inc. "That's a very positive catalyst for the stock market.
On Friday, the Nikkei closed up 1.7 percent at 9,929.74,
having hit a seven-month high of 10,007.62 during trade. The
broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to 848.71.
Bullish signals from slow stochastics, a short-term momentum
indicator, and signs another technical indicator, the moving
average convergence-divergence, was set to turn bullish were
expected to reinforce the positive fundamentals.
The Nikkei is up more than 17 percent this year, buoyed by a
run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks that have sent investors back
into risk assets.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CORP, KDDI CORP
Mobile carrier KDDI said on Friday it will buy Tokyo
Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) entire stake in Japan Cablenet Ltd
and the cable TV firm's holding company for about 16.5 billion
yen ($200.35 million), The Nikkei business daily said.
--TOKYO GAS CO
Tokyo Gas will spend 730 billion yen ($8.9 billion) through
fiscal 2020 to build pipelines linking liquefied natural gas
terminal under construction in eastern Japan, with Tokyo to keep
supplies flowing even if a massive disaster strikes, the Nikkei
reported.
--ITOCHU CORP
Century Tokyo Leasing Corp, a unit of Japanese
trading house Itochu Corp, will buy a 16.7 percent stake in
budget airline start-up Jetstar Japan, to expand its aircraft
leasing operations, the Nikkei reported.
--SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS
Nikko Asset Management, owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Holdings, is seeking opportunities to list its shares in Japan
after shelving plans to do so in December due to the European
debt crisis, but will wait until market conditions improve, the
company's incoming chief executive said.
--ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Asahi Group Holdings will likely buy eastern European brewer
StarBev for 200 billion yen, aiming to reach an agreement by
April with the British investment fund that owns StarBev, the
Nikkei reported.
($1 = 82.3550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by John Mair)