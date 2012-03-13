BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out modest gains on Tuesday, giving up earlier advantage to above the key 10,000-mark, after the Bank of Japan held off on easing monetary policy following a two-day policy meeting.
The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 9,899.08 after trading around 9,995 before the BOJ announcement. The benchmark climbed above 10,000 earlier as investors looked for signs for further easing from the central bank.
The broader Topix end flat at 845.33.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.