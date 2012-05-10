(Corrects the Nikkei percentage drop in first bullet point)

* Nikkei slips 0.3 pct

* Toyota gains after positive results

* Gree, DeNA rebound, to scrap gambling games

* Tepco surges on government capital injection, takeover

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Nikkei share average briefly slipped below 9,000 on Thursday for the first time since Feb. 14 as concern about the fragility of Spanish banks and political uncertainty in Greece dented sentiment.

Gains in Toyota Motor Corp, up 2.2 percent after positive earnings, and the utility sector lent support.

The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent to 9,019.28 at 0118 GMT after falling to 8,895.90, the lowest since Feb. 14, when the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by expanding its asset purchase programme to pull the economy out of deflation.ž

The BOJ's surprise move partly helped lift the Nikkei to a one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27, but the benchmark has since fallen 12 percent.

"There is obviously some bargain-hunting, with the macro-driven selling that started in the morning having worn off. If you look at the utility sector, which is nice defensive, it is up very strongly," said a dealer at a European brokerage. "Obviously you've got very strong numbers from Toyota and all these other companies."

The broader Topix index was flat at 765.75.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, owner of devastated Fukushima nuclear plant, jumped 12 percent after Japan's trade minister approved a $12.5 billion capital injection that will see the government taken over the country's biggest utility.

A rebound in social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd after this week's battering also helped limit the damage to the Japanese market, hurt by uncertainty over the final cost of a Spanish government plan to save its troubled banking system.

Concern that Greece may leave the euro zone continued to weigh on sentiment. Greek socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday and avoid a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal and pushed Greece into a political crisis.

Gree climbed 4.8 percent and DeNA surged 7.7 percent after saying on Wednesday that they would gradually phase out games that contain aspects of gambling in the face of pressure from regulators.

Gree was the second-heaviest traded stock on the main board by turnover, followed by DeNA, which reported 2011/12 earnings ahead of market expectations.

Parts maker THK Co Ltd and "pachinko" pinball game equipment maker Sankyo Co Ltd were also in demand after they forecast operating profit for the year ending March 31 ahead of market expectations.

THK added 2 percent and Sankyo rose 4.3 percent.

Of the 93 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March earnings so far, 60 percent have met or beaten market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

Nomura said it expected the correction since March 27 to soon be over.

"We think the correction from March 27 is now in its final stages and the question is now the timing of the bottom," Nomura technical analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi said in a note.

Yamauchi said he expected May 14, 25 or 28, and June 8 to be among the possible days that the Nikkei could hit a trough. (Editing by Chris Lewis)