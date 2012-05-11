TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei share average steadied o n Friday ahead of industrial output data from China, Japan's largest export market, though investors zoomed in on companies such as Nikon Corp and Hitachi Corp which have reported positive earnings.

Japanese companies, whose earnings have been hurt by last year's supply disruption after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, and floods in Thailand, have shown some improvement in their earnings outlook, partly helping the stock market.

"There has been nothing so out of line that causes complete mayhem," said a Tokyo-based analyst, who declined to be identified, referring to the earnings guidance given by Japanese firms so far this results season.

The Nikkei was flat at 9,008.10, holding below its 200-day moving average near 9,049.

The index is down 4 percent this week, on track for the sixth straight weekly loss, as concerns over slowing global growth and the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to cash in gains after the benchmark rallied more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter rise in 24 years.

Nikon surged 7.8 percent after the camera maker's 2011/12 operating profit beat its own forecast and a dealer said its forecast for this business year looked conservative and the company should "shoot the lights out of the guidance."

Office equipment maker Konica Minolta Holdings forecast an operating profit of 48 billion yen operating profit, beating market consensus of 47 billion yen. The stock jumped 6.8 percent.

The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 763.01.

Hitachi's operating profit for the year ended March also came in ahead of its forecast and its estimate for this financial year was largely in line with market expectations. Shares of the electrical machinery maker climbed 2.1 percent.

Of the 122 Nikkei companies that have so far reported January-March results, 59 percent of them either beat or met market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

Sony Corp dropped 3.5 percent, however, with traders saying the company's results were weak.

"I didn't see anything positive in there," a trader at a U.S. bank said. "There is really nothing in there that can justify buying the stock."

"You see the loss narrowing in the TV business. That's fine, but I don't see any future in the TV business, so it doesn't matter what they do."

He said its forecast of shipping 33 million smartphone handsets in the business year looked vulnerable because its supplier Qualcomm faced capacity constraints and its main priority was to supply Apple, which means Sony may not secure enough chips for its smartphones. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)