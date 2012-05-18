* Nikkei shed 3 pct to 4-month closing low
* Nikkei has lost 16 pct from a one-year peak on March 27
* Financials suffer on fears of Europe contagion
* Komatsu, HCM sink after Caterpillar sales fall in April
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 18 Japan's Nikkei average
shed 3 percent on Friday to log a seventh straight week of
losses, its longest such run since the third quarter of 2001, as
investors sold stocks and other risky assets on concerns over
slowing global growth and a deepening euro zone crisis.
The Nikkei fell 265.28 points to 8,611.31, taking its
decline to 16 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27.
Should the benchmark extend losses next week, to around 8,200,
it would technically enter a bear market.
Friday's sell-off was the Nikkei's biggest one-day
percentage drop since August. It came on the back of mounting
worries over Spain's banking system after a report - denied by
Spain - that customers at nationalised Bankia had
withdrawn 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) from the lender over
the past week and Moody's cut debt ratings of 16 Spanish banks.
"The stocks everyone bought in March are now getting
blasted, and foreign investors have to keep selling to maintain
their margins," said Norihiro Fujito, general manager at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"It's a negative spiral and makes the market very weak."
Adding to the gloom, U.S. economic data came in weaker than
expected on Thursday, dampening hopes for a U.S. recovery, while
dealers of Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of
earth-moving equipment, reported slowing growth in their sales
in April.
Caterpillar's Japanese rivals took a heavy beating, with
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd sagging 9.6
percent, Komatsu Ltd sinking 5.7 percent and Kubota
Corp down 5.3 percent.
A senior trader at a foreign bank said investors were
banking on volatility options as protection against further
falls on the Nikkei.
"The vol levels like the 8,500 puts, 8,250 puts have been
bid up recently. The skew indicates there is more interest to
buy downside protection," he said.
The Nikkei volatility index jumped 25.3 percent to
its highest level since early December. The higher the
volatility index, the lower the risk appetite.
The broader Topix fell 2.9 percent to 725.54, taking
the index to negative territory this year after rallying 17
percent in January-March to log its best first-quarter
performance in 24 years.
About 2.05 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
down from Thursday's 2.08 billion shares but up from last week's
average of 1.82 billion.
FINANCIALS, EXPORTERS BATTERED
Financials were also hit hard on concerns about the possible
broader impact from ailing Spanish banks. Nomura Holdings
, Japan's top investment bank, shed 5.6 percent, while
lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho
Financial Group both lost 3.4 percent.
The sector was also weighed down by a Fitch Ratings report
that the world's top 29 banks may need a total $566 billion to
meet tougher new capital rules, cutting returns by a fifth and
forcing them to curb investor payouts and raise customer
charges.
"Almost everybody is trading for no longer than a couple of
days now and the hedge funds are trying to make hay out of this
by shorting stocks aggressively," another trader said. "They
just have the market to themselves and can knock stocks down
because there's nobody to support them."
However, Nomura technical analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi said
the sharp pullback from March 27 was approaching its trough as
short interest ratio on Japanese equities reached 29.7 percent
on Thursday, near the 30 percent level that has often marked a
bottom in the past.
Technicals also showed the Nikkei was deep in "oversold"
territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 23.8.
Thirty or below is considered oversold.
Apart from the prospect of weakening global demand,
exporters were also pressured by a firmer yen, which tends to
strengthen in times of uncertainty. The yen was last traded at
79.23 to the dollar and 100.33 to the euro.
Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Corp, Canon Inc
and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd were down
between 2.7 and 5.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7869 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)