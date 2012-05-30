BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.51
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei average snapped a four-session winning run on Wednesday, weighed by exporters as the yen firmed on mounting concerns over Spain's banking system, although Renesas Electronics Corp rebounded after a recent slide.
Gains in Softbank Corp, up 2.7 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrade, and scandal-hit Olympus Corp helped limit the losses on the Nikkei, which closed 0.3 percent lower at 8,633.19.
The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 723.62.
Renesas jumped 27.5 percent, while Olympus climbed 4 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported that Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp are the leading candidates to take an equity stake in the scandal-hit company. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing Jeremy Laurence)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.