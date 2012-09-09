TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to tread in range on Monday with investors likely to be cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to launch further stimulus after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Growing expectations of another round of bond purchases by the Fed, known as quantitative easing, weighed on the dollar against the yen, which hurts Japanese exporters' competitiveness even though more stimulus could help boost demand for their products. "The yen is a bad factor for the Japanese market but the market wants to see whether additional stimulus will be decided or not. This week we cannot see a clear direction," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,900, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,810 on Friday, unchanged from the Osaka close. The Fed will next hold its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13. The yen was last traded at 78.26 yen to the dollar after hitting a one-month high of 78.016 yen on Friday. The Nikkei rallied 2.2 percent to 8,871.65 on Friday, leading to a weekly gain of 0.4 percent last week to snap a two-week losing run. The benchmark is up 4.9 percent this year. The broader Topix index climbed 2.3 percent to 735.17 on Friday. > Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed > Dollar slides as U.S. jobs data flags more easing > Treasuries gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes > Gold spikes 2 pct; U.S. jobs data feeds hope for easing > Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp has a contingency plan if it fails to agree with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd for the Taiwanese company to become its biggest shareholder, Tetsuo Onishi, chief financial officer of the Japanese firm, said without giving details. --TOKUYAMA CORP The Nikkei business daily said on Friday it plans to add Tokuyama Corp, Japan's biggest polysilicon maker, to its price-weighted Nikkei average.