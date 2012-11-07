UPDATE 1-Germany's Daimler picks U.S. executive to lead global trucks operations
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses o n Tuesday, with Nissan Motor Co and Sumitomo Metal Mining rallying after they cut their earnings forecast less than feared, while the market priced in the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama. The Nikkei ended down 2.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at 8,972.89 after falling as much as 0.6 percent earlier. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 745.71.
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.