METALS-Copper slips on Chile strike mediation; aluminium hits 21-month high
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to its highest closing level in nearly eight months on Wednesday, led by exporters, as persistent speculation that a likely new government would pressure the central bank to take bolder policy weighed on the yen. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,581.46 points, taking the index to 'overbought' territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 70.9. Seventy or above is considered overbought and often indicates a possible near-term pull back. The broader Topix index ended 0.7 percent higher at 791.29.
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $8 million dollars to settle charges related to single inverse ETF investments that the firm had recommended to clients, U.S. financial regulators said on Tuesday.