* Nikkei falls 0.8 pct, Topix eases 0.4 pct
* Sharp climbs on report of selling Pioneer stake
* BNP Paribas, Nomura lift year-end Nikkei target
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Monday morning, slipping further from a nearly five-year
high, as exporters retreated after dismal U.S. retail sales
raised concerns over the recovery in the world's largest
economy.
The Nikkei eased 0.8 percent to 13,376.73. The
benchmark hit its highest level since July 2008 on Friday before
ending the day 0.5 percent lower.
"The overseas markets were weak across the board ... You
have got some weak economic data. There is some profit-taking
going on. I wouldn't be too worried about it," a Tokyo-based
sales trader said.
The trader said he expects the downside risk to be limited
as retail investors were likely to buy on dips, adding that he
would focus on high-yield dividend stocks after many of them
traded without the right dividend late last month.
Exporters Toyota Motor Corp, hard-disk drive maker
TDK Corp, camera-to-endoscope manufacturer Olympus Corp
and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron
fell between 0.9 and 2.4 percent on Monday morning.
The yen, which rebounded after weak U.S. retail sales, also
weighed on the exporters. The Japanese currency was quoted at
98.52 to the dollar on Monday after gaining 1.4 percent to 98.35
in the previous session.
The U.S. data suggested consumer spending was considerably
weaker in the first quarter than analysts previously believed,
and many cut economic growth forecasts for the period.
The broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to
1,143.45.
Sharp Corp jumped 9.9 percent after the Nikkei
newspaper said on Saturday that the struggling display maker has
decided to sell its 9.2 percent stake in car electronics maker
Pioneer Corp. Pioneer climbed 5.7 percent.
Traders were still bullish on Japanese equities. Nomura
Securities raised its year-end forecast on the Nikkei to 16,000
from 14,500 after the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus measures
under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, announced on April 4, while
BNP Paribas lifted its prediction to 15,000 from 13,000.
"If risk aversion to financial markets increases, the BOJ
may move to the next phase of QE (by increasing ETF purchases)
and we believe this constitutes a "Kuroda put" on Japanese
equities," BNP Paribas said in a report.
"We remain cautious of the sustainability of the liquidity
rally in a tail-risk scenario where interest rates rise quickly
and JGBs are massively sold."
It recommended investors buy Nikkei call options and sell
call options on Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprise Index
or South Korea's KOSPI among the strategies,
saying it expected relatively less upside for the Chinese and
Korean markets because of tight liquidity conditions.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 8 percent since the
announcement from the BOJ, which promised to inject $1.4
trillion in the world's third-largest economy in less than two
years. The index has risen about 29 percent so far this year.
Investors were likely keeping an eye on a slew of Chinese
economic data, including GDP and industrial production, due
later in the day for further trading cues.
Other notable decliners included the real estate sector
, the most to benefit from Japan's push to reflate the
economy, down 1.4 percent as investors locked in gains after it
had surged 67 percent since the start of January.