* Tokyo Electric Power dives on more leak of radioactive water * Financial, real estate firms under pressure By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average sagged 3.8 percent to a two-month low on Wednesday after a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his growth strategy to revive the world's third-largest economy failed to enthuse investors. Abe pledged to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and set up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses in the latest tranche of measures, the "Third Arrow" in his "Abenomics" to spur sustainable growth. "It's quite predictable, isn't it," said a Tokyo-based analyst, who declined to be identified, in response to Abe's speech. Abe's campaign to erase deflation with massive fiscal and monetary expansionary policies had sent the Nikkei more than 80 percent higher from mid-November to May 23. But since then, the benchmark has lost 18.4 percent on concerns of slowing growth in China and the U.S. Federal Reserve rolling back its massive stimulus programme. It is still up about 5 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced sweeping stimulus measures. "We need a healthy correction and we are getting it. The market is trying to find a base. If we were to continue to go up, it would be more frightening," the analyst said. Should the Nikkei drop to 12,754, or 20 percent from its 5-1/2 year high touched on May 23, it would enter a bear market. The Nikkei ended 518.89 points lower at 13,014.87 in a choppy session on Wednesday, with 13,000 seen as its support level. Traders said some investors tried to push the benchmark higher and the yen lower against the dollar at the start of Abe's speech by buying Nikkei futures, which sent the index to its day's high of 13,711.42. The move, however, quickly reversed gear, while the yen also strengthened against the dollar after initial weakening. The Japanese currency was last traded at 99.50 to the greenback, up 0.6 percent on the day. Traders said investors were also cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs data, due out on Friday. In a note this week, BNP Paribas remained bullish on Japanese equities, recommending investors buy Nikkei 14,000-15,000 call spread with a September expiry and sell Nikkei put options at a strike of 12,000 with the same maturities. TEPCO DIVES Shares in Tokyo Electric Power Co slumped to their daily limit after the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant reported further leak of radioactive water as it tried to cleanup the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. The stock dived 16.3 percent and was the most traded on the main board by turnover. Selling resumed on financial and real estate companies after the previous session's bounce. They have rallied hard since mid-November as they are the most to benefit from Japan's push to reflate the economy. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, sank 7.6 percent and was the third-most traded stock, while the securities sector dropped also 7.6 percent and insurers shed 5.9 percent. The broader Topix lost 3.2 percent to 1,090.03, with 4.37 billion shares changing hands, down from Tuesday's 5.12 billion. As the yen firmed, currency-sensitive exporters also came under pressure, with Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Corp , semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron and Canon Inc off between 3.4 and 6 percent.