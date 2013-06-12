* Nikkei dips 0.2 pct, Topix down 0.4 pct
* Trading volume in Topix hits one-month low
* Exporters take a beating as yen strengthens vs dollar
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 12 The Nikkei average slipped on
Wednesday, extending the previous session's decline on
disappointment that the Bank of Japan offered no fresh measures
to quell volatility that has hit the bond market since it
embarked on its massive stimulus programme in April.
The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 13,289.32
after trading as low as 12,994.08. The index trimmed losses in
the afternoon, with traders suspecting the central bank was
buying exchange traded funds to support the market.
"The market has been oversold. It is looking for an
opportunity to go higher," a senior trader at a foreign bank
said, adding that he had more buy orders than sell orders in the
afternoon.
Traders noted that there had been a rumour that the
Government Pension Investment Fund was in the market during the
day but most discounted the rumour, saying that relatively light
trading volume did not back it up.
Japan's GPIF, which has more than $1 trillion in assets,
said last week it would increase its asset allocation in stocks
and trim its exposure in Japanese government bonds (JGBs).
Societe Generale said the most traded Nikkei index stock
options was a call with a strike price of 14,000, up 5.3 percent
where the index closed on Wednesday, and with a June expiry. The
next-most trade was also a call at 13,750, followed by another
call at 13,500.
On Tuesday, the benchmark lost 1.5 percent after the BOJ did
not announce a new long-dated funding operation to calm the bond
market that some had expected.
Ironically, the bond market has stabilised in the past two
weeks, with the 10-year JGB yield trading in a range of 0.80 to
0.90 percent. The 10-year yield was last traded
at 0.880 percent on Wednesday.
VOLATILE MARKET
Trading in Japanese stocks and the yen has become more
volatile lately as many global macro funds cut their positions
in long Japanese equities and short yen to cash in profits after
the Nikkei have rallied more than 80 percent from mid-November
to a 5-1/2 year peak hit on May 23.
The Nikkei has since fallen nearly 17 percent from the
multi-year high, triggered by concerns over slowing China growth
and the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back its massive stimulus.
Investors have also been disappointed with Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's growth strategy to revive the world's third-largest
economy.
But the index is still up 7.5 percent since April 4 when the
BOJ announced sweeping stimulus measures, and has risen 28
percent so far this year.
The real estate sector, which has benefited most
by the government's push to reflate the economy, was among the
top losers on Wednesday, down 1.7 percent. It has lost nearly 26
percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year high on April 12 but is still
up 26 percent so far this year.
Despite the selloff, valuations in the real estate sector
remain elevated, with a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of
2.36, above a five-year average of 1.4 and Japanese equities'
current average of 1.24, Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
The broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to
1,096.54, with trading volume hitting a one-month low of 2.99
billion shares.
Exporters also took a battering as the yen strengthened
against the dollar. The Japanese currency was last traded at
96.72 yen to the greenback after gaining 2.7 percent overnight
to mark its biggest one-day rise since May 2010, according to
EBS trading platform.
Toyota Motor Corp lost 1.8 percent and was the
second-most traded on the main board by turnover, while Mazda
Motor Corp, also heavily traded, fell 2.4 percent and
Suzuki Motor Corp sagged 4.3 percent.