TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's leading share index is expected to stay rangebound between 8,400 and 8,500 on Wednesday, after being trapped between two key technical levels the previous session in thin trade ahead of the year-end.

"The key for the Nikkei's near-term direction is whether it can top its 25-day moving average at 8.461, but momentum is now weak because of thin trading due to the holiday season," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"(Iran's threat to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz) won't have a big effect, because foreign exchange markets are stable. Unless there is a big move there, it won't be reflected in stocks," he said.

Tehran's warning was in response to the possibility of more European Union sanctions by the end of January over its nuclear programme.

Overnight Nikkei March futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,445, down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, from the Osaka close at 8,460.

The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,440.56 on Tuesday to stay between its 25-day moving average at 8,461 and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December at 8,431.

The broader Topix index dipped 0.3 percent to 724.25.

Trading volume on Tokyo's main board on Tuesday hit the lowest level since December 2004, with just 807.2 million shares changing hands, as many global markets, including the United States and Europe, were closed for extended Christmas breaks on Monday.

The Nikkei is flat so far this month, versus an average monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December between 1981 and 2010. The benchmark gained an average of 0.8 percent for the month of January in that 30-year period.

For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the broader Topix has lost nearly 20 percent, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500.

> Wall Street finishes mostly flat in thin trade > Italy debt auction eyed; U.S. watching yuan > Treasury prices edge higher in light trading > Gold falls on technicals, options selling > Oil rises on Iran warning on Strait of Hormuz

STOCKS TO WATCH

--SHARP CORP

Sharp, Samsung Electronics Co and five other makers of liquid crystal displays agreed to pay more than $553 million to settle consumer and state regulatory claims that they conspired to fix prices for LCD panels in televisions, notebook computers and monitors.

--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano on Tuesday urged Tepco, operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, to consider temporarily going under state control, in the first official hint at a long speculated de facto nationalisation.

--CONVENIENCE STORE OPERATORS

Japan's five major convenience store operators will open more than 3,400 outlets in fiscal 2012 as customer traffic increases, the Nikkei said.

--MITSUI & CO

Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co will invest about 930 million yen ($11.95 million) in U.S. energy trading company Tres Amigas LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)