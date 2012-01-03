TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open higher on Wednesday and test its 25-day moving average, tracking gains on Wall Street and European markets after better-than-expected economic data from China, Germany and the United States.

The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,650, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,565 on Tuesday, up 1.7 percent from the Osaka close at 8,420.

"The Nikkei will likely rise in line with U.S. gains and easily top the 25-day moving average. Trading volume will likely remain thin, especially with worries about Europe's sovereign debt crisis weighing on the market early this year," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"But the fact that foreign investors bought Japanese stocks eight sessions in a row before the New Year holiday shows that volume may pick up."

Another strategist said financials were expected to be in demand following overnight gains in their U.S. counterparts.

However, he said any bounce would be stalled if the euro fell below 100 yen, which would affect Japanese exporters.

Wall Street rose sharply and Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a five-month closing high on Tuesday on the back of the upbeat economic data including the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity for December.

The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 8,455.35 on Friday but suffered a 17.3 percent decline in 2011, a tumultuous year in which massive natural disasters triggered a nuclear crisis and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes.

The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 728.61 in thin volume the previous session, though it ended 18 percent lower last year.

> Wall St starts 2012 higher on signs of global growth > Euro gains on global economic data but risks linger > Positive economic data, Fed minutes hurt Treasuries > Gold rises 2.5 pct, recovers last week's losses > Oil jumps 4 percent on Iran anxiety; U.S. China data

STOCKS TO WATCH

--TOSHIBA CORP, ELPIDA MEMORY

DigiTimes reported that the Japanese government was brokering talks between Elpida Memory and Toshiba to merge operations.

--NIPPON STEEL CORP

The world's No. 5 steelmaker will post an appraisal loss on securities it holds of around 80 billion yen ($1 billion) in April-December due to a decline in share prices of its merger partner Sumitomo Metal Industries, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

--TOYOTA

Toyota gained ground in Germany, expanding its market share to 3.5 percent in December.

--NISSAN MOTOR CO

Renault said it will announce plans for low-cost cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan, after weighing the alliance's technologies against those of potential partners.

--SUZUKI MOTOR CORP

Suzuki plans to build another engine factory in Indonesia, tripling its output there to 150,000 units a year, to keep pace with surging demand, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--EISAI

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it submitted an official response addressing safety concerns of U.S. health regulators over the company's experimental weight loss drug lorcaserin, which is being developed in partnership with Eisai, and believes it will gain U.S. approval. (Reporting by Dominic Lau, Mari Saito and Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Gallagher)