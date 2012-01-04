TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to trade in a range on Thursday following hefty gains the previous session, as optimism over the U.S. economy counters concerns over more capital raising by European banks to fight the debt crisis.

The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,450 and 8,600, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,520 on Wednesday, down 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,530.

"The news about UniCredit in Italy is not a big surprise. Portugal's successful bond sale and recently positive data out of the U.S. are supporting stocks for now. There are mostly good expectations out of the U.S. employment data this week, and that is also going to support stocks this week," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Highlighting the struggle faced by European lenders under pressure to raise capital to counter the spreading debt crisis, Italian bank UniCredit launched a 7.5 billion euro($9.8 billion) rights issue at a massive discount on Wednesday.

"(Japanese) financials were bought yesterday as part of a broader buyback and since Japan gained a lot yesterday it may not be able to continue those gains today," Nishimura said.

Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the Nikkei was unlikely to test the 75-day moving average on Thursday since U.S. markets ended flat overnight.

The Nikkei closed 1.2 percent higher at 8,560.11 on Wednesday, trading above its 25-day moving average of 8,495, while the broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 742.99, with volume only 88 percent of its 90-day daily average but much higher than last week's figures.

> Wall St flat as market brushes off Europe concerns > Euro drops as debt funding fears keep investors wary > Treasuries fall as hopes on economy cut safety bid > Gold rises with oil, breaks ranks with euro > Oil gains after EU reaches Iran sanctions agreement

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- TOYOTA MOTOR CO

Toyota said it sees its 2012 U.S. auto sales up 15 percent.

-- HONDA MOTOR CO, NISSAN MOTOR CO, MAZDA MOTOR CORP

Honda's December U.S. sales fell almost 19 percent, while Nissan's rose 7.7 percent and Mazda reported a 4.1 percent rise in U.S. December sales. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)