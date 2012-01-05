TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei average is seen opening lower on Friday as the weak euro is expected to hurt exporters, countering higher expectations of improving U.S. labour market after recent data suggesting a more resilient U.S. economy.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,490 on Thursday, down 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,500, while strategists said the Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,550.

"The euro has been weak against the yen since the end of last year, but its new weakness against the dollar feels like a change in sentiment and it will probably act as a weight on markets for now," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

The euro hit an 11-year trough versus the yen and tumbled to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a year as investors worried about the ability of euro zone economies and banks to raise funding.

"The Nikkei will stick to range and make very little moves while markets worry about the Europe situation. The benchmark wasn't able to top the 25-day moving average yesterday and I doubt it will today," Kanayama said.

"There's no risk of it falling too much, but there are no particularly positive factors to encourage buying either. Market participants are waiting for the U.S. employment numbers tonight and next week's bond sales in Europe before they make any more decisions."

Trading is also expected to be light ahead of a long weekend holiday in Japan.

The U.S. December jobs data is due out at 1330 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 150,000 jobs were created last month, up from 120,000 new jobs in November.

On Thursday, U.S. private employers added 325,000 jobs in December, more than double what economists had expected.

The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent lower at 8,488.71 on Thursday, just below its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while the broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 736.28.

> Wall St buoyed by rallying bank shares > Euro sinks as sovereign debt, bank worries > Long-dated Treasuries fall ahead of U.S. jobs data > Gold rises, breaking ranks with euro again > Oil falls back on U.S. stock build, higher dollar

STOCKS TO WATCH

--OLYMPUS CORP

The former CEO of Japan's Olympus, Michael Woodford, said on Friday he is dropping his bid to regain control of the troubled company.

--SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and China Development Bank are slugging it out in the final days of an auction for Royal bank of Scotland's aircraft leasing business in a deal that could fetch up to $7.5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

--TOYOTA MOTOR

Toyota Motor said on Thursday it aims to sell more than 1 million cars in China this year, growing more than 10 percent from the previous year after sales rose 4 percent in 2011.

--PANASONIC, JVC KENWOOD HOLDINGS

JVC Kenwood Holdings said on Thursday that top shareholder Panasonic would sell 24 million JVC Kenwood shares, lowering its stake in the electronic maker to 1.75 percent from 19.28 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Lau, Mari Saito and Hirotoshi Sugiyamam; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)