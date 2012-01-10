TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei average is seen opening higher on Wednesday, drawing strength from gains on Wall Street, though the euro zone sovereign debt turmoil is likely to cap gains.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,500, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,440 on Tuesday, up 20 points or 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 8,420.

"I expect the Nikkei to see initial gains and then the stick to recent ranges today," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The Nikkei will rise in line with overseas shares as the CME closed 20 points above the Osaka close, but there is remaining anxiety over European sovereign debt woes and fundamentally, the upside continues to be heavy in this environment."

Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, will test investors' appetite this week with debt auctions, while the European Central Bank is due to hold its rate-setting policy meeting later in the day.

The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 8,422,26 on Tuesday, holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,500, while the broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 731.93.

> Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead > Euro edges up vs dollar but stance cautious > Benchmark Treasury yield holds below 2 pct > Gold up 1.3 pct on Wall St rise, economic optimism > Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns

STOCKS TO WATCH

--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

Toyota Motor Corp's North American operations are looking to become a big exporter as the automaker gets hit by a strong yen that has eroded profits on vehicles shipped from Japan, a top executive said on Tuesday.

--NOMURA HOLDINGS

Jasjit Bhattal, the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at Nomura Holdings, resigned on Tuesday after the wholesale division he led suffered heavy losses and forced the Japanese investment bank to scale back its global expansion.

--NISSAN

The Renault-Nissan alliance's global vehicle sales rose 10 percent last year as Nissan benefited from a U.S. auto market rebound and buoyant Chinese demand.

--SONY CORP

Sony Corp's videogaming business, led by its just-launched handheld "Vita," will prove pivotal in returning the company to profitability, Kazuo Hirai, the executive pegged to succeed Howard Stringer as president, said on Tuesday.

--EISAI CO LTD

U.S. health regulators accepted Arena Pharmaceuticals' resubmission of a new drug application for its weight-loss drug lorcaserin, which is being developed in partnership with Eisai. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito)