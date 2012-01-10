TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei average is
seen opening higher on Wednesday, drawing strength from gains on
Wall Street, though the euro zone sovereign debt turmoil is
likely to cap gains.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and
8,500, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 8,440 on Tuesday, up 20 points or 0.2 percent
from the Osaka close of 8,420.
"I expect the Nikkei to see initial gains and then the stick
to recent ranges today," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The Nikkei will rise in line with overseas shares as the
CME closed 20 points above the Osaka close, but there is
remaining anxiety over European sovereign debt woes and
fundamentally, the upside continues to be heavy in this
environment."
Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis, will test investors' appetite this
week with debt auctions, while the European Central Bank is due
to hold its rate-setting policy meeting later in the day.
The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 8,422,26 on Tuesday,
holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,500, while the
broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 731.93.
> Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead
> Euro edges up vs dollar but stance cautious
> Benchmark Treasury yield holds below 2 pct
> Gold up 1.3 pct on Wall St rise, economic optimism
> Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota Motor Corp's North American operations are looking to
become a big exporter as the automaker gets hit by a strong yen
that has eroded profits on vehicles shipped from Japan, a top
executive said on Tuesday.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Jasjit Bhattal, the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at
Nomura Holdings, resigned on Tuesday after the wholesale
division he led suffered heavy losses and forced the Japanese
investment bank to scale back its global expansion.
--NISSAN
The Renault-Nissan alliance's global vehicle sales rose 10
percent last year as Nissan benefited from a U.S. auto market
rebound and buoyant Chinese demand.
--SONY CORP
Sony Corp's videogaming business, led by its just-launched
handheld "Vita," will prove pivotal in returning the company to
profitability, Kazuo Hirai, the executive pegged to succeed
Howard Stringer as president, said on Tuesday.
--EISAI CO LTD
U.S. health regulators accepted Arena Pharmaceuticals'
resubmission of a new drug application for its
weight-loss drug lorcaserin, which is being developed in
partnership with Eisai.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito)