TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to hold steady on Wednesday after the previous
session's sharp bounce as relief following Spain's successful
short-term debt auction is expected to counter weak Citigroup
Inc results.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,450 and
8,550, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 8,475 on Tuesday, up 5 points or 0.05 percent
from the Osaka close of 8,470.
"Debt auctions have been relatively smooth even after the
(euro zone) downgrades and the stalled talks on the Greek bond
swap are set to resume later today, so I don't think that
worries about Greece or Europe will weigh too heavily on the
market today," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
Spain sold 4.88 billion euro Treasury bills on Tuesday
despite a two-notch rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, but
it faces a bigger test with the sale of longer-dated paper later
this week.
The less pessimistic mood about Europe is likely to be
tempered by Citigroup's results, which disappointed Wall Street
with an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit. Its
shares fell 8 percent on Tuesday and sent the KBW Banks Index
down 1.4 percent.
"Citigroup results did push financial shares lower in New
York, but market participants are still waiting for earnings
from American Express and Goldman Sachs to get a
full view of Europe's impact on financials and U.S. corporate
earnings," Nishimura said.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,466.40 on Tuesday
to above its 25-day moving average, while the broader Topix
index advanced 0.9 percent to 731.53, with the
construction sector the best sectoral performer.
The Topix construction subindex rose 3.1 percent on Tuesday,
its biggest one-day percentage gain since March last year. The
sector gauge has risen more than 7 percent so far this year,
versus a 0.4 percent rise in Topix.
The construction sector, however, could be ripe for a
correction as it is deep in "overbought" territory, with its
14-day relative strength index at 73. Seventy or above is
considered overbought.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream data, the
construction index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.6, slightly more than expensive than the Topix's
11.4.
> Wall St rises but off highs as Citi sinks
> Euro higher vs dollar but gains seen fleeting
> Long-dated Treasury prices gain on Fed purchases
> Gold up on China stimulus hope; analysts cautious
> Oil up on economic data, but Europe worry limits rise
STOCKS TO WATCH
--ELPIDA MEMORY INC
Elpida Memory will seek a capital tie-up with U.S. Micron
Technology Inc, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday.
--INPEX CORP
Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp has won stakes in
two oil and gas exploration licences offshore Sabah from
Petronas, Malaysia's national oil company.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota said on Tuesday it would spend 8.2 billion baht ($257
million) on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence in
the Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year that
caused severe disruption to the sector.
Separately, the Nikkei business daily said Toyota will churn
out about 20,000 units of new Aqua hybrid subcompact this month.
--SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK
Japan's Solar Frontier, a unit of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, has
reached a deal to supply up to 150 megawatts of its solar panels
to a California power plant that will one day be the world's
largest solar installation made from an up-and-coming technology
know as CIGS.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau, Mari Saito and Takeshi Yoshiike;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)