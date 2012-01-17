TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to hold steady on Wednesday after the previous session's sharp bounce as relief following Spain's successful short-term debt auction is expected to counter weak Citigroup Inc results.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,450 and 8,550, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,475 on Tuesday, up 5 points or 0.05 percent from the Osaka close of 8,470.

"Debt auctions have been relatively smooth even after the (euro zone) downgrades and the stalled talks on the Greek bond swap are set to resume later today, so I don't think that worries about Greece or Europe will weigh too heavily on the market today," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Spain sold 4.88 billion euro Treasury bills on Tuesday despite a two-notch rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, but it faces a bigger test with the sale of longer-dated paper later this week.

The less pessimistic mood about Europe is likely to be tempered by Citigroup's results, which disappointed Wall Street with an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit. Its shares fell 8 percent on Tuesday and sent the KBW Banks Index down 1.4 percent.

"Citigroup results did push financial shares lower in New York, but market participants are still waiting for earnings from American Express and Goldman Sachs to get a full view of Europe's impact on financials and U.S. corporate earnings," Nishimura said.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,466.40 on Tuesday to above its 25-day moving average, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to 731.53, with the construction sector the best sectoral performer.

The Topix construction subindex rose 3.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since March last year. The sector gauge has risen more than 7 percent so far this year, versus a 0.4 percent rise in Topix.

The construction sector, however, could be ripe for a correction as it is deep in "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 73. Seventy or above is considered overbought.

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream data, the construction index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6, slightly more than expensive than the Topix's 11.4.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--ELPIDA MEMORY INC

Elpida Memory will seek a capital tie-up with U.S. Micron Technology Inc, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday.

--INPEX CORP

Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp has won stakes in two oil and gas exploration licences offshore Sabah from Petronas, Malaysia's national oil company.

--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

Toyota said on Tuesday it would spend 8.2 billion baht ($257 million) on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence in the Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year that caused severe disruption to the sector.

Separately, the Nikkei business daily said Toyota will churn out about 20,000 units of new Aqua hybrid subcompact this month.

--SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK

Japan's Solar Frontier, a unit of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, has reached a deal to supply up to 150 megawatts of its solar panels to a California power plant that will one day be the world's largest solar installation made from an up-and-coming technology know as CIGS. (Reporting by Dominic Lau, Mari Saito and Takeshi Yoshiike; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)