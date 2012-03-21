* Nikkei snaps five-day winning run, down 0.6 pct
* Seen as much needed adjustment after 19 pct gain this yr
* Exporters and China-related shares tumble
* Sumitomo Mitsui Trust off on report watchdog may fine unit
By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a five-day winning streak on Wednesday as concerns over
China's slowing growth tempered optimism stemming from further
improvements in the U.S. economy and a softer yen.
Some analysts welcomed Wednesday's slip as an adjustment for
an index that's soared more than 19 percent this year on the
back of robust U.S. economic data and moves to ease monetary
policy by global central banks.
"The Nikkei is in a slight adjustment, a much needed one for
investors who have largely missed this year's rally," said
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
But he added there was likely to be support from domestic
institutional investors who had been net sellers this month - as
the end of the financial year on March 31 nears - but who had
now finished with their planned selling.
The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower at 10,086.49,
off an 8-1/2-month high of 10,172.64 marked on Monday. Tuesday
was a holiday in Japan.
Investors took profit in major exporters, which have logged
meteoric gains this year. Toyota Motor Corp sagged 1.5
percent but is still up 37 percent year-to-date. Sony Corp
shed 4.5 percent but remains up 25 percent this year.
Many market players remained upbeat on Japanese equities.
"There is still some cyclical upside to the Nikkei. Some of
the supporting factors are that global investors are still
underweight Japan, so there is still some further upside," said
Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan.
A monthly poll from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed
investor allocation in Japanese equities improved sharply in
February from a net result of 23 percent underweight to 4
percent.
The broader Topix index fell 1.1 percent to 858.78.
More than 2.1 billion shares changed hands on the main board, up
from 1.95 billion shares the previous session.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc shed 5.1 percent
after the Nikkei reported that its unit, Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust
and Banking Co, could be fined over suspected insider trading
case involving Inpex Corp's 2010 global share offering.
Nomura Holdings and Goldman Sachs were global
coordinators for Inpex's $6.7 billion share offering. Nomura
shares fell 4.1 percent on Wednesday.
CHINA GROWTH WORRIES
Stocks with heavy exposure to China fell in active trade
after global miner BHP Billiton said it saw signs of
"flattening" iron-ore demand from China, the world's top metals
consumer, which weighed on commodity markets and energy shares.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd dropped
3.4 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
lost 2.8 percent, while industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd
eased 0.9 percent. The Nikkei China 50 index
fell 1.4 percent.
Japan's mining and oil and coal
sectors were some of the worst performers on the main board,
down 2.4 and 2 percent respectively.
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management,
said overseas funds that had been underweight in Japanese stocks
last year were now returning close to neutral levels and worries
about China had provided a timely reason to step back a bit.
"This sort of goldilocks economy needed a negative factor to
moderate recent gains ... after global markets were driven by
excess liquidity," he said.
Actively traded shares included Nippon Metal Industry Co Ltd
, which advanced 2.6 percent to 78 yen after the share
swap ratio in its merger with Nisshin Steel Co Ltd
valued Nippon Metal's shares at around 81 yen compared with
Monday's close of 76 yen.
A softer yen was expected to continue to support the market
as was U.S. economic data, which remained robust in February,
with permits for U.S. homebuilding nearing a 3-1/2 year high
last month.
The euro was last trading at 111.10 yen on the
EBS platform, while the greenback was at 83.730 yen.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)