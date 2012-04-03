* Strong buying appetite on dips to provide support
* Nikkei stays above closely watched 10,000 mark
* Japanese pensions expected to buy shares
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday but remained above 10,000, with the yen's climb to a
three-week high against the dollar prompting investors to lock
in profits on blue-chip exporters that have logged sharp gains
since January.
"The yen's return to strength is driving the market break
and it is easier for investors to take profits because of this,
but there is plenty of dip-buying to provide support," said
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
Toyota Motor Corp, which has soared 38.6 percent
this year, slipped 0.3 percent, while Sony Corp lost
0.6 percent, although it still has a year-to-date gain of 23.5
percent.
The dollar was last trading at 81.93 yen after it hit
a three-week low of 81.55 on the EBS trading platform in early
Asian trade on Tuesday, as investors reduced massive short yen
positions built up in recent weeks.
The Nikkei index closed 0.6 percent lower at
10,050.39, further retreating from a one-year high near 10,255
hit last week and down for six of the last 10 sessions, raising
concerns that this year's rally is running out of steam.
The Nikkei posted its best first-quarter performance in 24
years this year and kicked off the new financial year with
modest gains on Monday.
The benchmark has rallied nearly 19 percent since the start
of January on the back of a global equities upturn, after a run
of robust U.S. economic data and liquidity-boosting programmes
by central banks.
Many market participants have been expecting pension funds
and insurance firms to pick up equities in the new fiscal year.
PENSION FUNDS
But Jun Yunoki, equity strategy analyst at Nomura, said he
believed pension funds were more likely to be sellers of
equities.
"I think they are in the mood to sell. When the Topix
declines a lot, they would rebalance their portfolios by buying
equities," Yunoki said.
"The Topix was almost flat last fiscal year. Pension funds
will not buy a lot. They have been trying to shed off risk
assets in the longer trend."
The broader Topix index lost 0.6 percent to 851.02
on Tuesday.
Nearly 1.7 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
down from 2.16 billion on Monday and last week's average of 1.98
billion.
Bucking the overall market, Fuji Media Holdings Inc
gained 2 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the media company
to "buy" from "neutral".
Goldman also downgraded Toho Co Ltd to "neutral"
from "buy". Toho shares were down 2.4 percent.
Stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Monday close imply an
earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate of 1.3 percent
for the index as a whole over the next five years, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be 1.3 percent every year over the five-year period, on a
compound basis. This is down from 1.5 percent in mid-March but
up from minus 0.8 percent in January.
Implied five-year EPS CAGR for the S&P 500 is 4.1
percent.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)