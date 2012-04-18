April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely
to fall on Thursday, giving back some of the sharp gains in the
previous session on a weak lead from Wall St and as investors
take a cautious stance ahead of a Spanish bond auction.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,550 and 9,650, with some early selling expected after U.S.
stocks ended lower on poor earnngs reports from a few of the
country's biggest blue-chips.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,600, down 60
points, or 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 9,660.
"The market will likely slip back today after yesterday's
big gain in reaction to the losses in U.S. indexes, and there
are few domestic factors to prop it up," said Fujio Ando, senior
managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
U.S. stocks ended down after technology bellwether IBM
turned in a disappointing earnings report, falling short
of its forecast, while investors said Intel's results
were not enough to turn the market bullish.
The Nikkei rallied 2.1 percent on Wednesday, its best
one-day rise in three weeks, on robust U.S. corporate earnings
and firm demand for Spanish short-term debt. The broader Topix
ended up 2 percent at 819.27.
On Thursday, however, risk appetite will be tempered by an
auction of Spanish 2 and 10-year bonds of up to 2.5 billion
euros. Recent worries that the country's inability to finance
its own debt could destabilise the euro zone have pushed up bond
yields.
Ando said the yen would hold steady against the dollar,
hovering around the 81.30 mark, but major exporters would likely
fall in line with the market.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan may take more easing
steps after it meets on April 27 would provide support.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Japan's government is set to choose a lawyer with expertise
in turning around troubled businesses as the next chairman of
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant, domestic media said on Wednesday.
--NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO
Nippon Sheet Glass has no Olympus-like skeletons hiding in
its closet, Chairman Katsuji Fujimoto said on Wednesday,
following the resignation of its president.
The differences in opinion that led to the resignation of
President and Chief Executive Craig Naylor included what to
prioritise in product development and management organisation,
Fujimoto told reporters.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)