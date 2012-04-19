By Sophie Knight

April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday, giving back some of the previous session's sharp gains on a weak lead from Wall Street, but an easing yen helped soothe jitters ahead of a Spanish bond auction.

The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,608, retreating slightly after a 2.1 percent rally on Wednesday, the index's best one-day performance in three weeks. The broader Topix eased 0.4 percent to 815.7.

Disappointing earnings reports from IBM and Intel weighed on U.S. stock markets overnight, but trading orders from foreign buyers were better than expected, strategists said.

"Investors aren't so worried about the Spanish bond auction today because the last one went better than expected," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

Spain, whose troubled finances reignited concerns about the euro zone debt crisis this week, is due to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of 2 and 10-year bonds on Thursday.

Concerns that the country will be unable to finance its debt were tempered after it sold more 12 and 18-month bills than expected on Tuesday.

"The easing yen will prevent any sharp falls today, but we will likely see a drop in most sectors," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

The dollar crept up to 81.48 yen, helping major exporters Toyota Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co outperform the index with gains of between 0.2 and 0.3 percent.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd skidded 6 percent after t he company announced its American president and chief executive had quit after under two years in the post following "fundamental disagreements" with the board over strategy.

Shares in the firm, which expects to post its third net annual loss in the last four years for the year ended in March, have fallen more than 24 percent since the start of January.

