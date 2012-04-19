* Nikkei falls 0.6 pct

* Nippon Sheet Glass sags 7 pct after American CEO quits

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average eased in Thursday's morning session, giving back some of the previous session's gains on a weak lead from Wall Street, but an easing yen helped soothe jitters ahead of a Spanish bond auction.

The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9612.44, retreating after a 2.1 percent rally on Wednesday, the index's best one-day performance in three weeks.

Investors reacted to the dip in U.S. stock markets overnight by selling at the market open, but the brakes were applied as the yen crept up to 81.5 to the dollar.

"The market is waiting to see what happens tonight with the Spanish bond auction as well as earning reports and housing sales statistics from the U.S.," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities Inc.

"I think we'll see it cling to the 9,600 level today."

Spain, whose troubled finances reignited concerns about the euro zone debt crisis this week, is due to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.

Concerns that the country will be unable to finance its debt were tempered after it sold more 12 and 18-month bills than expected on Tuesday.

"Investors aren't so worried about the Spanish bond auction today because the last one went better than expected," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

Doshida said the yen is unlikely to weaken further against the dollar until the Bank of Japan decides whether to introduce more easing measures when it meets on April 27.

"The expectation that it will loosen monetary policy has already been priced in," he said.

The strengthening dollar helped major exporters Toyota Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co outperform the index with gains of 1.4 and 1.1 respectively.

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd gained 2.6 percent, outperforming the transport equipment sector, after JP Morgan raised its price target on the company, saying it expected January-March results would be strong.

JP Morgan also lifted its price target on Hitachi Ltd , which rose 3.3 percent, beating the electrical machinery sector. Hitachi was the most heavily traded stock on the main board by turnover.

The broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 816.88 .

Trading volume on the main board was light after the halfway point, at 40 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

Bucking the trend, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd tumbled 7 percent after t he company announced its American president and chief executive had quit after under two years in the post following "fundamental disagreements" with the board over strategy.

Shares in the firm, which expects to post its third net annual loss in the last four years for the year ended in March, have fallen 25 percent since the start of January. (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)