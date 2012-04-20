* Nikkei slips 0.2 percent, below its 13-week moving average
* Euro zone worries limit risk appetite
* Toshiba slips on memory chip glut
* Olympus jumps after extraordinary shareholder meeting
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Nikkei index fell on
Friday to post its third straight weekly loss after a Spanish
bond auction failed to extinguish fears of a renewed euro zone
debt crisis, but a weaker yen offered support.
The Nikkei closed 0.3 percent lower at 9,561.36,
below i ts 13-week moving average near 9,575, and was down 0.8
percent this week.
The benchmark has fallen 5.2 percent this month on concerns
of a slowing U.S. economic recovery and Spain's finances, after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best
first quarter performance in 24 years.
"Spain is still a worry and French bond yields are back up,
so the hope that the Nikkei might hit 10,000 again has pretty
much vanished," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka
Securities.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan will announce further
monetary easing steps on April 27 weighed on the yen, lending
support to some exporters, with TDK Corp, Nissan Motor
Co and Nikon Corp up between 0.3 and 0.6
percent.
However, the weaker exchange rate did not prevent Toshiba
Corp from shedding 2.4 percent after SanDisk Corp
said a glut of memory chips in the market will continue
to hurt prices for the rest of the year.
Steelmakers also underperformed the market, hurt by JFE
Holdings Inc, which dropped 3.3 percent after the
world's fifth-largest steelmaker reported a 68 percent drop in
full-year profit because of a stronger yen and lower product
prices, and did not give a profit forecast for the year ending
March 31.
Rupert Kimber, a London-based fund manager at Tiburon
Partners, said Japanese companies, which tend to err on the side
of caution, would be conservative in their earnings forecasts.
"Essentially you'd expect Japanese corporate earnings to be
growing reasonably firmly in the forthcoming fiscal year
period," he said.
Japanese companies had suffered last year from supply
disruption after a massive earthquake in March 2011 and Thai
floods.
"I'm sure that Japanese companies will always be
conservative with their forecasts. That may upset people with a
very short-term time horizon," Kimber said. "You may also see
some companies not making forecasts, which again will upset
short-term traders."
The iron & steel sector was down 1.7 percent,
while Nippon Steel Corp, Yamato Kogyo Co Ltd
and Daido Steel Co Ltd lost between 0.6 and 1.9
percent.
Japan's shippers subindex advanced 2.6 percent as
the best sectoral performer, however, after hitting a two-month
trough this week, as expectations grew that global container
rates could recover further, while JPMorgan issued an upbeat
report on the sector.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, Nippon Yusen KK
and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd rose between 1.7 and 4.9
percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 811.94.
Trading volume on the main board was thin, with 1.53 billion
shares changing hands, down from 1.63 billion on Thursday.
Olympus Corp, struggling to emerge from a $1.7
billion accounting scandal, jumped 6.4 percent after
shareholders of the endoscope and camera maker approved all
director nominees and its restated earnings at an extraordinary
meeting.
"It will take them a long time to rebuild the business but
the fact that they have approved the directors means that the
new management structure is now in place," said Yoshihiro Ito,
chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight and Mari Saito; Editing
by Ed Lane)