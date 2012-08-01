* Seiko Epson slumps to lifetime low on underwhelming
results
* Sumitomo Heavy Ind skids, slashes profit outlook
* Komatsu plummets to 9-1/2 month low after cutting guidance
* Honda falls after undershooting expectations
* Panasonic, Softbank gain on earnings, dividends
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
a four-session winning run on Wednesday as a slew of companies
were heavily punished for disappointing earnings and after data
showed China's factory activity barely grew in July.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd and
shipbuilder Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd were among a
raft of companies that cut earnings guidance after being hit by
sluggish demand in China, Japan's largest export market.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to
an eight-month low in July, suggesting the sector is barely
growing, further dampening sentiment.
The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,641.85 points,
slipping back below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its
rally from June 4 to July 4.
"The market feels very rough today. There are a lot of names
being really hammered," a hedge fund partner said.
"It seems quite an extreme reaction considering earnings
really weren't that bad -- it makes me wonder what expectations
people actually had when they bought them."
Komatsu sagged 7.1 percent, after losing as much as 10
percent at one point, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries
slumped 14.8 percent to a 40-month low, while Honda Motor Co Ltd
sank 5.7 percent after its quarterly operating profit
came in below expectations.
But a trader at a foreign bank said some investors took the
opportunity to buy call spreads on Komatsu and Honda Motor,
betting on a bounce.
Other casualties on Wednesday included printer maker Seiko
Epson, which tumbled 15.9 percent to a record low, and
precision equipment maker for industrial robots and working
tools Nabtesco Corp, which lost 12.9 percent.
Nomura estimated an average increase of 17 percent in
Japanese companies' recurring profit this business year, down
from 22 percent in May, and was expected to lower the forecast
to 14 to 15 percent by mid-August, said Hisao Matsuura, equity
strategist at the brokerage.
"I would have thought that most investors would have
expected the downgrade but today's share price action ... meant
some investors were still optimistic. Of course, such kind of
downward revision would have an impact on share price," he said.
Adding to the gloom was fading hopes that the European
Central Bank could agree on concrete steps to tackle the euro
zone's debt crisis after Germany on Tuesday reiterated its
opposition to granting a banking licence to the bloc's new
bailout fund.
Investors had expected the ECB would announce steps after
its policy meeting on Thursday to keep a lid on the skyrocketing
Spanish and Italian bond yields after its chief Mario Draghi's
remark last week to defend the euro.
Investors were also hoping the U.S. Federal Reserve would
introduce a new round of stimulus, or at least gave further
clues that it would act to kick start spluttering growth after
it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to
729.78.
Nearly 1.58 billion shares changed hands, down from
Tuesday's 1.76 billion and last week's average of 1.68 billion.
PANASONIC, SOFTBANK REWARDED
Better-than-expected earnings from Panasonic Corp,
NEC and Hirose Electric offered some support
to the market, however. They were up between 6.1 and 7.6
percent.
Gains in mobile phone operator Softbank Corp, after
announcing a mid-year dividend plan and indirectly raising its
monthly flat-rate data offer, also helped limited the Nikkei
loss. The stock was up 5.8 percent as the top weighted gainer on
the Nikkei.
Olympus Corp dropped 6.8 percent after the
scandal-hit endoscope and camera maker revealed it may have
broken a U.S. law that bans corporations from offering bribes to
win business in overseas market.
Wednesday's fall also followed a lawsuit by medical device
maker Terumo Corp, a 2.5 percent stakeholder and one of
may firms seeking to tie up with Olympus, which seeks damages
for loss of shareholder value from the accounting fraud that
rocked the firm last year.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kim Coghill)