* Nikkei may hold above Aug. 9 low of 8,656

* Toyota, Honda at refresh 2011 lows on U.S. recession worry

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 19 The Nikkei stock average fell 2 percent on Friday for a third day of declines, hit by recession fears in the United States and new worries about the health of European banks.

Analysts said the market would likely remain sluggish until next week when Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at a regional event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with currency movements likely to set the direction for Japanese stocks in the interim.

"Potential measures by the Japanese government are limited as current weakness in the market is due mainly to worries about overseas markets. Investors' main focus is whether the Fed will drop any hints about further monetary easing measures," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities.

"There is a risk of a further strengthening in the yen. If that happens, Japanese stocks may see further declines."

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 fell 2.0 percent to 8,766.80 after dropping to as low as 8,735.59. The Nikkei is expected on Friday to hold above 8,656, a low hit on Aug. 9. The broader Topix index .TOPX shed 1.7 percent to 754.65.

On Thursday, data showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a nearly 2-½ year low in August and home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, dampening hopes for a quick revival in economic growth. [IDnN1E77H0E8]

Other data on Thursday also added to concerns about the U.S. economy, with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index plummeting to minus 30.7 in August.

"Investors have been spooked by these data. They are now focusing on next week's data such as U.S. GDP," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"Retail investors may buy defensive stocks on dips, but such buying may not have an impact on the overall index."

Major automakers refreshed their year-to-date lows on U.S. recession worries, with Honda Motor (7267.T) falling 3.2 percent to 2,406 and Toyota Motor (7203.T) shedding 1.6 percent to 2,764 yen.

Oil-related shares were weaker, with Inpex (1605.T) falling 2.7 percent to 485,000 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration (1662.T) shedding 3.5 percent to 3,150 yen after U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 a barrel early on Friday, extending the previous session's losses as the raft of weak U.S. economic data raised concerns about demand for oil. [ID:nL3E7I7099]

Shares of Don Quijote Co (7532.T) were up 1.9 percent at 2,781 yen after the discount retailer said on Thursday that its group operating profit for the year ended on June 30 rose 20 percent. It also forecast a 6.6 percent rise in full-year operating profit. [ID:nT186GKDIE] (Editing by Edmund Klamann)