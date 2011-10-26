TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise on Thursday on signs of progress, albeit perceived as slow, in steps to counter the euro zone's debt crisis and on hopes of more asset purchaseS by the Bank of Japan.

Euro zone leaders earlier made progress on bank recapitalisation and enhancing the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($600 bln) bailout fund, although negotiations with Greece's private creditors on a second rescue package for Athens broke down.

"The market wasn't expecting everything to be agreed at the summit. The market will expect more details by the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in early November," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Tokyo shares are also supported by hopes that the Bank of Japan will take fresh easing steps, including an increase in its buying of Japanese stocks through ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY> closed at 8,790, up 60 points from the close in Osaka JNIc1 of 8,730.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 to 8,950 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Nikkei average .N225 finished down 0.2 percent at 8,748.47, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.2 percent to 746.48.

Its 25-day moving average, at 8,669 on Wednesday, is still seen as a strong support while a major resistance from a 65-day average is lurking at 8,926.

Concerns about the yen's strength and supply chain disruptions due to massive floods in Thailand could hurt affected manufacturers, including Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), which said it was suspending part of its North America operations due to the floods.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2244 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1242 1.05% 12.950 USD/JPY JPY= 76.18 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.2068 -- 0.093 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1718.54 -0.05% -0.910 US CRUDE CLc1 90.94 0.82% 0.740 DOW JONES .DJI 11869.04 1.39% 162.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Bare-bones EU debt deal news enough for buyers [.N] >Euro gains vs most currencies on rescue fund leverage [FRX/] >Bonds fall as euro zone progress hurts safety bid [US/] >Gold rises 1 pct on uncertainty over EU summit [GOL/] >Oil falls as U.S. crude stocks rise [O/R]

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Olympus (7733.T)

Olympus head Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned on Wednesday after a scandal over hefty advisory fees wiped out half of the 92-year-old firm's market value, but his successor stuck to the company's line that it had done nothing wrong. [nN1E7NP0X0]

-- Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

Toyota may run out of key Thai-made components this month, raising the spectre of a long-term production cut in Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The floods in Thailand have disrupted the supply of about 100 autoparts, including more than 50 that are being exported to Japan, the Nikkei said. [nL3E7LQ2ZH]

-- NTT DoCoMo (9437.T)

NTT DoCoMo Inc (9437.T) plans to release a portable household solar power system that will cost about 100,000 yen ($1,315), the Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

The system will consist of a small solar panel and a small-capacity storage battery and will be sold as early as next year, the daily said. [nL3E7LQ31A]

-- Sharp (6753.T)

Sharp is expected to log a group operating profit of less than 90 billion yen ($1.18 billion) for the year through March, falling short of its 97 billion yen projection, the Nikkei business daily said. The new figure would still be higher than the 78.8 billion yen profit of fiscal 2010, the daily said. [nL3E7LQ31C]

-- Steelmakers

Japan's top steelmakers, Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) and JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T), slashed their full-year profit outlooks by about 20 percent on Wednesday, hit by a rapid deterioration in Asia's steel market after booking quarterly earnings about half of last year's levels. [nL3E7LJ00D]

-- Fujitsu (6702.T)

Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T), Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that its quarterly operating profit fell 35 percent, hurt by sluggish IT spending in Japan and a strong yen, and it kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged. [nL3E7LQ069]