TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a six-month intraday low on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, but the decline was limited by bargain-hunting ahead of a deadline to receive dividends.

The Nikkei fell 1.0 percent to 8,478.92. The broader Topix index slipped 1.0 percent to 736.84.

The Nikkei broke below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which was its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)