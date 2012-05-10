TOKYO May 10 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped below 9,000 on Thursday for the first time since Feb. 14 as concerns about the fragility of Spanish banks and political uncertainty in Greece dented sentiment.

Gains in Toyota Motor Corp, up 1.8 percent after positive earnings, offered some support.

The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,994.71, while the broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 763.15. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)